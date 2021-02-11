GBO Vs WES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA G League Preview

The Greensboro Swarm will go up against the Westchester Knicks in the 9th match of the NBA G League 2021. The GBO vs WES match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST, Friday, February 12 (3:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 11) from the Advent Health Arena, Orlando, Florida. Here is our GBO vs WES match preview, GBO vs WES Dream11 prediction, GBO vs WES Dream11 team and GBO vs WES Dream11 top picks.

GBO vs WES Dream11 prediction: match preview

Fans are in for a great show as the NBA G League gets underway this month. With six matches already complete, the Westchester Knicks and the Greensboro Swarm will meet each other for a league-stage game on Thursday (Friday IST). This will be the first game of the tournament for the Greensboro Swarm, who will be looking forward to starting out on a winning note.

Meanwhile, the Westchester Knicks will have the advantage of coming into this game with some match time in them. The Knicks played their opening game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and came up as winners by a slim 125-120 margin. They are currently in fifth place on the points table behind the Raptors 905, the Erie BayHawks, the Austin Spurs and the G League Ignite.

GBO vs WES squads to pick from

Greensboro Swarm squad - Vernon Carey Jr, Keandre Cook, Nate Darling, Javin Delaurier, Ahmed Hill, Ray Mccallum, Kj Mcdaniels, Jalen Mcdaniels, Grant Riller, Jeff Roberson, Admiral Schofield, Kobi Simmons, Xavier Sneed, Kahlil Whitney

Westchester Knicks squad - Ignas Brazdeikis, Bryce Brown, Tyler Hall, Jared Harper, Tra-Deon Hollins, Louis King, Skal Labissiere, Justin Patton, Theo Pinson, Myles Powell, Simi Shittu, Andrew White, James Young

GBO vs WES playing 11 prediction

Greensboro Swarm - Vernon Carey Jr (PF), Keandre Cook (PG), Nate Darling (SG), Javin Delaurier (SF), Ahmed Hill (C)

Westchester Knicks - Ignas Brazdeikis (SF), Bryce Brown (SG), Tyler Hall (PG), Louis King (PF), Skal Labissiere (C)

GBO vs WES Dream11 team

PG: Keandre Cook, Tyler Hall

PF: Vernon Carey Jr, Louis King

SG: Nate Darling, Bryce Brown

SF: Javin Delaurier

C: Skal Labissiere

GBO vs WES match prediction

According to our GBO vs WES match prediction, the Westchester Knicks will win this match.

Note: The GBO vs WES Dream11 prediction and GBO vs WES Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GBO vs WES Dream11 team and GBO vs WES Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Westchester Knicks Twitter