George Floyd Justice: NBA Social Justice Coalition Urges Senate To Pass Reform Bill

A year ago, George Floyd's death shocked the world with everyone coming together to demand justice. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, protesters filled the streets, igniting the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA. Following the situation, Democrats in the United States Congress drafted the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 – a civil rights and police reform bill. Here is more on the what is George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and where is Derek Chauvin now -

What is George Floyd Justice in Policing Act?

The bill was introduced in the United States House of Representatives months ago on February 24, 2021. It aims to deal with police brutality, narrowing down on misconduct and racism. It is yet to be voted by the Senate but was passed by the House of Representatives. The NBA (and players), who have been quite vocal about their support for the team, spoke up on the same.

George Floyd Justice: NBA social justice coalition supports the reform bill

On behalf of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, James Cadogan, the Coalition’s Executive Director, released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/4RHu9zryQA — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2021

With regards to the reform bill, the NBA's social justice coalition released a statement on Monday night (Tuesday IST), which urged the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to honour Floyd's memory and other victims of police brutality. The statement made called for the representatives to work together, and to sign the law this year.

"Almost exactly one year ago, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. Like millions around the world, NBA players, coaches, governors, officials, and staff throughout our organizations were outraged to see the horrifying and unlawful actions of the officer who pinned Mr. Floyd's neck to the ground under his knee for 9 minutes," read the statement, speaking of how his death led to protests, marches and more.

George Floyd cause of death: Where is Derek Chauvin now?

Last year, George Floyd was murdered by former officer Chauvin, who pressed his knees to Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. The whole tragedy was recorded and shared as people shocked at the handcuffed man pleading that he could not breathe. Chauvin's knee remained on Floyd's neck even after he went motionless. The George Floyd cause of death angered many American citizens.

Since then, Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. This April, he was found guilty of all charges. While yet to be sentenced, Chauvin is in solitary confinement at the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison.

