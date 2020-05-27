Bucks' George Hill Quarantining On 850-acre Ranch With Zebras, Kangaroos And Wildebeest

The current NBA season is on hold at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, NBA Chief Adam Silver recently announced that teams will return for practice sessions as they gear up for the season to resume sometime next month. Most of the NBA players have been keeping busy and training indoors as they gear up for a potential NBA return in the next coming weeks. However, one league player - Bucks guard George Hill - spent more time playing with animals like kangaroos, zebras, elks, and antelopes instead of training.

Bucks guard George Hill's 'Scenic Hills Ranch'

George Hill quarantining on an 850-acre ranch with zebras, kangaroos, and wildebeest

Ahead of a potential NBA return, George Hill has been quarantining on his 850-acre ranch along with animals like zebras, kangaroos, elks and wildebeest. A report in ESPN provided an insight into how George Hill has been spending time on his ranch which he plans to develop for commercial purposes for life after NBA. The report claimed that Fallow deer were the first animals Bucks' George Hill introduced on his land. He then added 500-pound brown-and-white antelope that are native to Africa. He has dozens of different animal species. Hill owns scimitar oryx - tan-and-white creatures that also are in the antelope family, with curved, pointy horns and big bellies. He has Arabian oryx and red lechwe. There are New Zealand red stag, kudu and ostrich, too.

George Hill ranch

George Hill, who was preparing to be in the midst of a playoff run with the Milwaukee Bucks before the suspension, is glad he gets to spend time on his ranch along with his wife and two kids. In fact, the 33-year-old NBA veteran says he does not mind living on the ranch at all. George Hill was quoted as saying, "I feel like there is so much negative going in the world, man. So, I always try to think positive. Like, man, this is just preparing myself for retirement. If this is what retirement looks like," Hill says, "this is better than I thought."

