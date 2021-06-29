GER vs MEX Dream11: Germany vs Mexico Team, Prediction and Top Picks

Germany [GER] will take on Mexico [MEX] in Group A of FIBA Olympic Qualifying games. This game will be played at the Spaladium Arena, Croatia and is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29 at 4:30 PM local time [Tuesday, June 29 at 8:00 PM IST]. Germany and Mexico are in Group A along with Russia, each team plays the other twice and the team that finishes on top will play against the winners of Group B, the winners there will move to Group B of the Olympic Basketball competition. Here is a look at GER vs MEX Dream11 team, top picks and GER vs MEX Dream11 prediction.

GER vs MEX Game preview

Germany have had a dismal form coming into the tournament and are winless in 5 games. Germany will be relying on NBA player Isaac Bonga, as they will be missing Lakers star Dennis Schroder in the qualifiers. Bonga averaged 10.8 MPG this season and will be hoping for a big performance against the Mexicans. Orlando Magic, Centre Moritz Wagner is another star player that the Germans have, the big man has played a very limited of games this season but will be key to Germany's chance in the game.

Mexico are ranked 24th in the FIBA rankings, they are the lowest-ranked team in this group and start the tournaments as the underdogs. Gustavo Ayon will be hoping for a big game against the Germans, the former NBA player has played for 3 NBA franchises and is also a Euro League winner with Real Madrid. Mexico also have an experienced campaigner in Jose Estrada, who will also be crucial for the team in their Qualifying campaign.

GER vs MEX rosters

Germany: Isaac Bonga, Joshiko Saibou, Maodo Lo, Niels Giffey, Jan Niklas Wimberg, Johannes Voigtmann, Robin Benzing, Moritz Wagner, Lukas Nathanael C Wank, Danilo Barthel, Johannes Thiemann, Andreas Obst

Mexico: Jose Estrada, Fabian James, Paul Stoll, Diego Armando Willis Orozco, Daniel Amigo, Francisco Cruz, Gabriel Giron, Orlando Mendez, Gustavo Ayon, Jorge Camacho, Alejandro, Reyna, Marco Ramos.

GER VS MEX Dream11 top picks

Germany: Isaac Bonga, Moritz Wagner, Maoda Lo

Mexico: Gustavo Ayon, Jose Estrada, Danilo Barthel

GER vs MEX Dream11 team

Point Guards: Isaac Bonga, Maoda Lo

Shooting Guards: Jose Estrada, Joshiko Saibou

Small Forward: Niels Giffey

Power Forwards: Danilo Barthel, Moritz Wagner

Centre: Gustavo Ayon

GER vs MEX Dream11 prediction

Mexico have a strong and experienced side, which is well equipped to cause an upset in this game. We predict a win for the Mexicans in this Group A fixture in Croatia.

Note: The above given GER vs MEX Dream11 prediction and GER vs MEX Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis, selection of these players in your team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: Dt. Basketball Bund, Mexico Basquetbol/Twitter