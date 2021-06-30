Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will The Bucks Star Be Back Before Game 5?

Both Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks seem to be affected by injuries as the NBA playoffs 2021 inch closer to the NBA Finals. While Trae Young has injured himself early on during the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks might be without Giannis Antetokounmpo as both sides fight to take a lead. However, many point out that while Hawks have won without Young, the Bucks might not be able to gain control without the Greek Freak. Here is more on the Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update post the Bucks vs Hawks Game 4 -

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Will he play after Bucks vs Hawks Game 4 injury?

Without Giannis, the Bucks could land in trouble. Not only was Game 4 a blowout 88-110 loss for the Bucks, it might have also cost them Giannis for the series. However, his status remains uncertain as the team waits for his MRI result. The Hawks, who were without Young, were able to move past the Bucks to even the series out.

NBA playoffs 2021: What is Giannis fitness status?

In the third quarter, Giannis ended up landing awkwardly on his left leg – hyperextending his knee. The Greek Freek was in pain, and stayed on the floor for a long time before he moved to the locker room with help. He was out for the remaining game, and the team can only wait for MRI scan results.

Sources: People within the Milwaukee Bucks organization fear that Giannis Antetokounmpo has suffered a severe ACL injury. However, no MRI has been done yet. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 30, 2021

"I think based of how he was grabbing his leg it seemed like it was pretty bad," Bucks star Jrue Holiday said after the game, aware of how grave the situation might be. "From there, you're concerned and you don't want to see anyone, especially a teammate get hurt but you kind of have to shift to somebody else stepping up".

After Giannis exited the game, the Hawks went on a 15-0 run to obtain a lead and just turn the game in their favor. "I think we made some headway to start the third quarter so I think the guys were good coming out of the locker room but overall whether it was before the injury or after the injury credit to Atlanta for the way they played tonight," Mike Budenholzer said later, accepting that Giannis is a part of the team's soul and fiber.

Before Giannis returned to the locker room, he had made it back to the bench for some time. Budenholzer added that it is not possible to keep him off the court, much less away from his teammates. The coach stated that he thinks Giannis wants to and is trying to play, and wants his teammates to know he is there for them. Even last season, Giannis was seen supporting his team from the sidelines.

"They came out with desperation. Desperation that they didn't want to go down 3-1 and we didn't have that some fight," Holiday said of the team's losses. "Every game we've got to come out like it's our last game". Trying to make it to the finals, the team needs to step up, even if it is without Giannis. Without their star player, Holiday and Khris Middleton will have to do their best to steer the team.

(Image credits: AP)