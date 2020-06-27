Giannis Antetokounmpo Made Acting Debut When He Was Only 16 In 'Dead Europe'

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the NBA, he made his acting debut in an Australian movie called Dead Europe. As Giannis' role in the movie is not long, his performance is not known by many. The reigning NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks star is currently preparing for the NBA restart in Orlando, which is scheduled to begin on July 30.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appearance in Australian movie Dead Europe

Giannis made his debut with the movie Dead Europe when he was only 16. In the movie, Giannis has only one line to deliver. Giannis' mother Veronica Antetokounmpo is also in the scene with him. As per reports, Giannis and his mother chose the role in Dead Europe to earn some extra money. In an interview with SB Nation's Milwaukee Bucks blog Brew Hoop, Dead Europe's director Tony Krawitz revealed why Giannis and his mother Veronica ended up acting in his movie.

Krawitz stated that both of them hired for the film simply because their life experiences matched with the characters. He revealed that their team had worked with local casting agents and 'were hoping to cast a family who could play as refugees, yet seem normal and open-hearted'. Retired NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins also retweeted the clip from Dead Europe, stating that Giannis was meant to become a star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Don't Leave Me Alone' challenge

Since his debut, Giannis is known for cracking 'dad' jokes and his love for pranks. The reigning NBA MVP recently participated in the 'Don't Leave Me' challenge, where he made a pun about Hannah Montana after which he ran away from the camera. During the 2019-20 season, Giannis and his Bucks teammates also had small WWE-style routines where they pretended to beat each other up. Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, Giannis was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assist per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. This year, Giannis has led his team to their league-leading 53-12 win-loss record in the Eastern Conference and is also in contention for his second consecutive NBA MVP award.

