Giannis Antetokounmpo names best player in the world and it is not LeBron James

Kevin Durant put up a special performance in the Nets' 114-108 victory over the Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. His 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists is the first time that a player has recorded a 45-15-10 performance in the Playoffs. His splendid display won him praises from NBA greats Magic Johnson and LeBron James but the most special appreciation that he received was from his rival, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who called him the "best player in the world right now".

Giannis was highly appreciative of the Nets star and said that he made things tougher for them. He stated, “We have got to beat him as a team, we got to guard him as a team and we got to make him make tough shots like tonight and we just have to keep doing our job and hopefully, he is going to miss”. He also added, “I would love to go into Game 6 to be able to guard him and if the coach wants me to do that, I’m ready for it”.

Nets vs Bucks Highlights

The Bucks took a 16-point lead going into halftime but were unable to hold on to it as they failed to make buckets and defend, leading to KD dominating the 3rd and the 4th quarters. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points while shooting 63.6% from the field. However, his free throw woes continued in this game as he missed a clutch attempt from the line that would have helped the Bucks close down the narrow lead the Nets had.

James Harden’s return to the lineup was a great boost for the Nets who had to play without Kyrie Irving who was out injured. Harden did not have a great night scoring but made sure that he was impactful helping his team with 8 assists. Jeff Green added to the misery of the Bucks as he did not miss a single 3 in the first half and ended up shooting 7-8 from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant stats

Kevin Durant became the first player since LeBron James in 2018 to play every minute of a Playoff game. The former MVP has been averaging 33.1 PPG while shooting at a 52.3 % efficiency from the field during the NBA Playoffs 2021. He has looked in great offensive flow since the start of the season which is a great sign for Brooklyn. KD has an impressive average of 29.2 PPG in his Playoff career and the Nets will be hoping that he continues his brilliant run till the end of the season and help the franchise lift their first championship.

Bucks vs Nets Game 6 details

Game 6 of the series will be played at the Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee and is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM [Friday, June 18 at 6:00 AM IST]. ESPN and TNT will be broadcasting the game nationally. Star Sports will broadcast this game in India. Fans can also watch the games by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and the website.

Image Credits: AP