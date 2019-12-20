Giannis Antetokounmpo Stars In Win Over Lakers, Drains Longest 3-pointer Of His Career

Thursday night was a treat for NBA fans. The LA Lakers headed to the Fiserv Forum to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, whereas James Harden's Houston Rockets made the trip to Los Angeles for the game against the Clippers. Naturally, all eyes were on the Fiserv Forum as two of NBA's runaway leaders battled it out for supremacy. It was, therefore, fitting that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night.

Lakers vs Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes and drains the longest 3-pointer of his career

Heading into the Lakers vs Bucks game, the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference, whereas the Bucks were the Eastern Conference leaders. The blockbuster matchup at the Fiserv Forum did justice to the hype leading up to the Lakers vs Bucks game, courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo's exploits. In Q1, when the clock displayed 9:11, Giannis Antetokpunmpo was afforded bundles of space by the Lakers defence. That was when the Bucks star displayed his newfound prowess of shooting from distance. With the Lakers defence surprisingly lax against the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo shot from range and drained what was arguably the longest three-pointer of his career.

The best of The Greek Freak:



34 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST | 32 MIN. pic.twitter.com/zBTeHrnE7C — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo records his 63rd career game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. That passes LeBron James for the 3rd most such games by a player age 25-or-younger over the last 30 years.



Only Shaquille O'Neal (109) and Anthony Davis (99) have more in that span. pic.twitter.com/YOCzKXR3P6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2019

The three-time NBA All-Star registered a 34-point display against the Lakers as he led the Bucks to a 111-104 win over LeBron James and co. LeBron James himself could manage only 21 points at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night, whereas Anthony Davis netted a game-high 36 points in a losing cause. With the loss against the Bucks, the Lakers now have a 24-5 record, which is still the best in the NBA's Western Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have bounced back from the loss against the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in convincing fashion.

