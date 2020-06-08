Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks' Support With City Of Milwaukee At Protest March

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks players joined protesters during a march in Milwaukee this Saturday. Giannis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason and Cam Reynolds were present at the protest, which was led by Milwaukee's local activist Frank Nitty. The Bucks players wore grey 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts, photos and videos of which were shared on Twitter.

In the middle of the crowd, reigning MVP @Giannis_An34. pic.twitter.com/wg5nxq9RiO — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 7, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo speech: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks participate in a protest march in Milwaukee

While none of the Bucks players spoke with the reporters covering the protest, there was a short Giannis Antetokounmpo speech. Nitty gave the NBA star the megaphone to speak to the crowd for making the Giannis Antetokounmpo speech. The Giannis Antetokounmpo speech lasted for about two minutes, saying that this city is theirs and they need to support it.

Giannis stated that they want change and justice, which is why they are gathered here to march with everyone. Giannis added that he wanted his 'kid to grow up here in Milwaukee and not to be scared to walk in the streets', and have no hate in his heart. Towards the end of his speech, the Bucks star added that they are not doing this for publicity and have not spoken to any interviewers. Giannis said that 'really don’t care about publicity' and was there 'to let the city of Milwaukee know' he was there. Giannis has been vocal about his views regarding George Floyd's death, posting about the tragic incident on social media.

Giannis on George Floyd

The plan is for a roughly 1.5 mile protest march ending at Veterans Park. Bucks owner Marc Lasry is here. pic.twitter.com/csQIuzf6Q0 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 7, 2020

Giannis and the Bucks gave out water and snacks to protesters from the trucks at the back, while also walking with the organizers. They wore masks and gloves as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the Bucks players, Giannis' girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, his son Liam, his mother Veronica and younger brother Alex were also present at the protest. Bucks owner Marc Lasry also joined his players during the march.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and everyone protested for 45 minutes before leaving the protest that continued throughout the city. The 1.5-mile protest march started at the Fistserv Forum and ended at Veterans Park. Bucks guard Brown was seen leading the chants, a video of which was shared online.

Sterling Brown with the microphone leading the protest in chants. pic.twitter.com/G50uzY9GuS — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 7, 2020

Giannis on George Floyd: Giannis Antetokounmpo' post after George Floyd's murder

