Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heartfelt Gesture For 10-year-old’s Birthday Wins Fans Over; Watch

Over the past few years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has come to share some special moments with his fans. The two-time NBA MVP has often been seen giving his shoes to some fans on the court, while also meeting some at events. This time, the Milwaukee Bucks star went through with a heartfelt gesture for a ten-year-old fan.

According to a viral Facebook post, the Bucks star made one fan's birthday special by giving him a birthday gift he will always remember. According to Willie Thompson Jr, a ten-year-old boy called Malachi spent his 10th birthday with the Greek Freak, watching the Bucks play against the San Antonio Spurs live on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

As per the post, Malachi could not get a big sign for Giannis, as the security did not allow it. Giannis' finance Mariah Riddlesprigger helped the child get his birthday wish, which was a signed jersey by the Milwaukee Bucks star himself. After the game, Giannis himself met with Malachi and ended up clicking photos with the boy.

While Giannis is averaging 29 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season, his season is hardly drawing the attention his MVP seasons has. Though the Greek Freak is considered consistent, the Bucks are trailing at the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers have taken over as the favourites to win the East. Despite the team leading the conference last season, the Bucks exited the playoffs after their Eastern Conference Semifinals loss against the Miami Heat. The Heat were the No. 5 seed, who made it to the finals.

The Bucks are currently placed third in the East with a 27-14 win-loss record. The Philadelphia 76ers lead with 30 wins and 13 losses, while the Nets follow. The Atlanta Hawks are fourth, while the Miami Heat are fifth, having gained momentum over the last few weeks. The Utah Jazz and Phoenix are leading the Western Conference.

