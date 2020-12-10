GLL Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 5, Chinese Basketball Association Game Preview

Guangzhou Long Lions will lock horns with Shandong Heroes in Gameweek 16 of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) match. The GLL vs SH live match is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST on Friday, December 11. Here is our GLL vs SH Dream11 prediction, GLL vs SH Dream11 team, GLL vs SH game prediction and GLL vs SH playing 5.

GLL vs SH Dream11 prediction - Match preview

Tenth place Guangzhou Long Lions come up against an in-form Shandong Heroes who occupy the 4th position in the CBA standings. Shandong Heroes are on a three-match winning streak and so do the Guangzhou Long Lions. Guangzhou Long Lions come into the game on the back of a 96:85 win while their opponents won the game, 111-93. Based on recent averages, Shandong Heroes are the favourites for the tie, but no verdict can be given when two in-form teams go head-to-head.

The match between Guangzhou Long-Lions vs Shandong Heroes will not be broadcast by any broadcasting network in India, while viewers can watch the live streaming action on the FanCode app and live scores on the CBA League official website.

GLL vs SH Dream11 prediction - Team Squads

Guangzhou Long Lions Squad – Dallas Moore, Isaac Haas, Ying Chun Chen, Zhun Zheng, Yuezhuo Gu, Kun Si, Yuheng Tian, Kai Guo, Mingyang Sun, Fengbo Liu, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanman Zhao, Yanzhe Li, Mingru Jia, Zhanwei Zhang, Haofeng Sun, Han Delong, Zhu Mingzhen, Junjian He, Marreese Speights

Shandong Heroes Squad – Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Liu Dapeng, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou, HanLin Tao, Chen Peidong, Tian Jiafu, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu, Zhu Rongzhen.

GLL vs SH playing 5

Guangzhou Long Lions - Dallas Moore (PG), Ying-Chun Chen (SG), Zhu Mingzhen (SF), Kai Guo (PF), Mingyang Sun (C).

Shandong Heroes: Lester Hudson (PG), Chen Peidong (SG), Yanyuhang Ding (SF), Jiao Hailong (PF), HanLin Tao (C).

GLL vs SH Dream11 team

PG - Lester Hudson, Dallas Moore (PP)

SG - Chen Peidong

SF - Yanyuhang Ding, Zhu Mingzhen

PF -Jiao Hailong

C - Mingyang Sun, HanLin Tao (SP)

Note: The GLL vs SH Dream11 prediction and GLL vs SH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLL vs SH Dream11 team, GLL vs SH playing 5 and GLL vs SH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

