GNBC Vs USM Dream11: Madagascar GSM Vs US Monastir Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Madagascar's Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) will be facing the Union Sportive Monastir (USM) for their upcoming Basketball Africa League game for the 2021 season. The game is scheduled on Monday, May 17, 9:00 PM CAT (Tuesday, May 18, 12:30 AM IST) at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Here is a look at the GNBC vs USM Dream11 prediction and GNBC vs USM Dream11 team.

GNBC vs USM preview

The BAL – a partnership between the NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) – started their season on May 16 (May 17 IST). The BAL is a new professional league, which will feature 12 basketball club teams from Africa. The BAL have their headquarters in Dakar, Senegal. As per the announcement made by BAL, the league will build "on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Regional Office Africa has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America".

The league will feature 154 players, who come from countries across Africa, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. The 12 teams will have up to 13 players, nine of which will be citizens from the home country. Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers have Ben Uzoh on their roster, who is the first former NBA player to play the BAL.

Brandon Jay Costner, Prince Ibeh, Myck Kabongo, Demarcus Holland, Ibrahima Thomas, Taren Sullivan, and Robert Christopher Daniels are players from the G League who will play in the BAL. The USM has Ater Majok, who was drafted by the LA Lakers in 2011.

The GNBC, which were created in 2012, will the youngest club in the BAL's first season. They last won Madagascar’s National Championship in 2019, and the Madagascar President’s Cup Championship in 2018. USM, on the other hand, has been around since 1959, winning their first title in 1998. They made their FIBA Africa Club Championship debut in 2014.

GNBC Roster

Alpha Jean Arnol Solondrainy, Elly Randriamampionona, Zico Lucandro Sen Chan, Kiady Mijoro Razanamahenina, Solonirina Ndranto Fanomezantsoa Ramorasata, Andriantsoa Hajamaminiaina Ralison, Francis Ramanampamonjy Mory, Chancy Chanel Ngouele Declaise, Anthony Nelson Severin Rasolomanana, Rick-Ley Loubacky, Constant Fabrice Mandimbison and Cameron Devon Ridley.

USM Roster

Omar Abada, Neji Jaziri, Marcus Christopher Crawford, Mourad El Mabrouk, Wael Arakji, Oussama Marnaoui, Radhouane Slimane, Majoc Ater James, Eskander Bhouri, Firas Lahyani, Makrem Ben Romdhane, Mohamed Mokhtar Ghayaza, Waseef Methnani.t

GNBC vs USM Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – Omar Abada, Andriantsoa Hajamaminiaina Ralison

Shooting Guard – Mourad El Mabrouk, Eskander Bhouri (SP)

Shooting Forward – Radhouane Slimane, Francis Ramanampamonjy Mory

Power Forward – Rick-Ley Loubacky (PP)

Centre – Cameron Devon Ridley.

