Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Rues Getting Vaccinated Despite Winning NBA Title

Canadian basketball sensation Andrew Wiggins recently appeared for an interview on the YouTube channel FanSided, where he made many notable revelations about the Golden State Warriors’ title-winning NBA 2021-22 season. Last season, the 27-year-old made it to the NBA All-Star team for the first time in his career, and later became the champion with the team. However, speaking in the interview, Wiggins revealed that he still regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the success he received last season.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. It is pertinent to mention that the Warriors forward received his vaccine in October last year after his participation in the team’s home game at Chase Center became doubtful. As the San Francisco Department of Public Health required proof of vaccination for events at large indoor stadiums, Wiggins was forced to get jabbed.

'I didn't like that it wasn't my choice,' says Andrew Wiggins

Shedding light on the topic, the 27-year-old said, “But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play." Wiggins joined the Warriors in the 2019-20 season and will play the fourth and last season with the team this year, before his $147 million rookie extension contract expires.

As reported by ESPN, Wiggins was questioned about the speculations of his exit from the Warriors, where he said he would love to stay with the team. “I would love to stay here. Being here, this is top-notch. The way they treat the players ... we're all one big family. I feel like a lot of places may say that, but they show it through their actions."

A closer look at Andrew Wiggins' NBA career

During the 2021-22 season, Wiggins played a total of 73 games and scored points at an average of 17.2 per match, alongside 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He has played a total of 598 games in his NBA career so far. Wiggins’ overall points tally of his career stands at 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the NBA 2022-23 season is scheduled to begin with the regular season on 19 October 2022. This will be the 77th season of the National Basketball Academy (NBA). The schedule for the forthcoming season is expected to be released in August 2022.

(Image: AP/@warriors/Instagram)