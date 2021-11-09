Golden State Warriors Vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA In India, US, And UK

In the NBA 2021/22 clash, the Golden State Warriors will welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 7:00 PM (Tuesday, November 9th, 8:30 AM IST) at the chase centre, San Francisco, California.

The Warriors come into this clash as favourites having won eight of their nine-game this season and are on a four-match winning streak. The team also boasts the best defensive rating and the best net rating overall in the league so far. Their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing run and have won four and lost six of their ten games so far.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. Locals in the Bay area can catch the game live additionally on the NBC Sports Bay Area channel. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM on Monday, November, 8.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney



Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela.

