Golden State Warriors Vs LA Clippers LIVE Stream: How To Watch NBA Game On TV, Online Live

In the NBA 2021/22 Western Conference clash, the Golden State Warriors will welcome the LA Clippers on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at 7:00 PM (Friday, October 20th, 7:30 AM IST) at the chase centre, San Francisco, California.

The Warriors come into this fixture after securing a win over the LA Lakers in their first match of the 2021-22 regular season. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be in action for the first time this season.

The Clippers had a three-match preseason and they lost in all three of them. The team will be hoping they can put those defeats behind and start the campaign on a strong note. The team, however, will be without Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston, all of who are out injured. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum is listed as unavailable owing to personal reasons whereas Keon Johnson will miss the game due to illness.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Live Streaming in India

NBA fans in India wanting to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers State Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Live Streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch NBA live can do so on the TNT network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 21.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.



LA Clippers Predicted Lineup: Eric Bledsoe Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr and Ivica Zubac

