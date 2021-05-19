Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction, H2h Record And Streaming Details

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their place as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up as the No. 7 seed. Whoever wins on Wednesday will clinch their playoff spot. Whoever loses will have another chance to win at home on Friday (Saturday IST) against whoever wins the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs clash.

24 HOURS OUT



HOW WE FEELIN' #DUBNATION pic.twitter.com/wRGz9CYPw5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2021

Steph Curry is in the middle of a stellar season, finishing the regular season with a 32-point average. "I kept telling you over the last six weeks that we were going to go on a run," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We could feel our team improving and coming together a couple months back. We knew that the schedule would start to shift and favour us. We just felt like if we could hang in there that these last 20 games would be a chance for us to make a real push".

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors vs Lakers stream details: How to watch Warriors vs Lakers live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Lakers vs Warriors NBA channel (the USA only) – ESPN.

Predicted Warriors vs Lakers lineup

Golden State Warriors – Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kent Bazemore, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

Los Angeles Lakers – Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Andre Drummond.

Warriors vs Lakers injury report

Golden State Warriors

Damion Lee – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kelly Oubre Jr. –Out, wrist

James Wiseman – Out for the season, right meniscal tear

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, Achilles

Los Angeles Lakers

No injuries reported.

Warriors vs Lakers h2h record

This season, the teams met thrice – once each in January, February and March. The Warriors won the first game in January, while the Los Angeles Lakers bagged the next two games.

(Image credits: NBA website)