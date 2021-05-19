Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction, H2h Record And Streaming Details

Quick links:
The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their place as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up as the No. 7 seed. Whoever wins on Wednesday will clinch their playoff spot. Whoever loses will have another chance to win at home on Friday (Saturday IST) against whoever wins the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs clash.
24 HOURS OUT— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2021
HOW WE FEELIN' #DUBNATION pic.twitter.com/wRGz9CYPw5
Steph Curry is in the middle of a stellar season, finishing the regular season with a 32-point average. "I kept telling you over the last six weeks that we were going to go on a run," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We could feel our team improving and coming together a couple months back. We knew that the schedule would start to shift and favour us. We just felt like if we could hang in there that these last 20 games would be a chance for us to make a real push".
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
This season, the teams met thrice – once each in January, February and March. The Warriors won the first game in January, while the Los Angeles Lakers bagged the next two games.