Gonzaga Vs Baylor Live Stream: How To Watch NCAA Championship? Gonzaga-Baylor Prediction

After days of an exciting March Madness, the two best teams in the country will face each other for one final encounter. The two best offensive teams have proved their worth, and will square off on Monday night (Tuesday IST) to play the 2021 NCAA championship final. For the Final Four, we saw Baylor beat Houston Cougars 78-59.

Gonzaga, if they win, will be the first unbeaten champions since 1976.

Their previous game in December 5 (in Indianapolis) was cancelled due to 19 positive COVID-19 results. Now, the teams are face to face again.

The Bears (27-2), have been a near-perfect team, especially as they drown threes and make their way through defences. Coach Scott Drew has been working with players like Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, along with talents like Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer and MaCio Teague.

UCLA vs Gonzaga and 2016 North Carolina vs Villanova are the only 2 Final Four games since 1985 that featured multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 5 seconds.



The game finished with 19 lead changes, the most in any NCAA Tournament game this year.



The Bulldogs, on the other hand, have shown variation, equipped with athleticism and smart plays. Jalen Suggs is seen as their key player, probably leading the team to victory. Corey Kispert and Drew Timme will also need to bring their A-game to the table, hoping to triumph over the Bears.

Here are the NCAA Championship live stream details.

Gonzaga vs Baylor live stream: How to watch NCAA championship live? (USA)

Per how to watch NCAA Championship live reports, fans in the USA can view the game on CBS. For the NCAA Championship live stream, one can log into streaming services like fuboTV, Paramount+, AT&T TV. Other live streaming services are also available. Hulu + Live TV will also play the game live. Out of the above-mentioned services, FuboTV, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV provide a free trial as well. Viewers can also check into the CBS website and access the live TV option with their login details to enjoy their game on their computers or laptops.

OTT services are available via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android, Chromecast and more.

Date and Time: Monday, April 5, 9:20 PM EST (Tuesday, April 6, 6:50 IST)

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

Gonzaga vs Baylor live stream channel: CBS

Gonzaga vs Baylor prediction

Gonzaga will beat Baylor and claim the NCAA title this year as per our Gonzaga vs Baylor prediction.

Gonzaga vs Baylor h2h

Two years ago in March, Gonzaga played against Baylor. Gonzaga won the encounter, beating Baylor 83-71.

(Image credits: AP)