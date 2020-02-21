Grizzlies Vs Lakers Live Streaming, Schedule, Preview And All NBA Game Details

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM IST (Friday, 7:30 AM PST). The game will be held at the Lakers home Steples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Here are the Grizzlies vs Lakers live streaming details and the Grizzlies vs Lakers preview.

Grizzlies vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Grizzlies vs Lakers game on FanCode in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Clippers vs Celtics game, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Friday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. For Grizzlies vs Lakers live scores, one can Google it up or find it on Sony Sports Network's official social media handles in India.

Grizzlies vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch Grizzlies vs Lakers game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Grizzlies vs Lakers live streaming: How to watch the Grizzlies vs Lakers game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Sony Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Grizzlies vs Lakers game is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Grizzlies vs Lakers live streaming: Grizzlies vs Lakers preview

The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with a 48-12 win-loss record. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are at a 27-28 record and are ranked 8th in the Western Conference standings. Ja Morant is currently the Grizzlies' top scorer with an average of 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. follows with an average of 17.1 points. Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and Jae Crowder also have averages above 10. Anthony Davis is currently the Lakers' top scorer with an average of 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.6 points per game.

