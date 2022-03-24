Grizzlies Vs Pacers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Team News & More

The Memphis Grizzlies will welcome the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 24; 7:00 PM CT (Friday, March 25; 5:30 AM IST) at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies are placed 2nd in the Western Conference table having won 50 and lost 23 of their 73 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Indiana Pacers are placed 13th in the Eastern division having won 25 and lost 48 of their 73 games so far. In terms of form, the Memphis Grizzlies are on a two-match winning run while the Indiana Pacers won their last game.

Grizzlies vs Pacers Injury report

For the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Killian Tillie are out with injuries while for Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson, Chris Duarte and Jalen Smith are uncertain for the clash while Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are out injured.

Grizzlies vs Pacers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Grizzlies vs Pacers. Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Grizzlies vs Pacers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US wondering how to watch the Grizzlies vs Pacers game can watch it live on Bally Sports Southeast. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Thursday, March 24; 7:00 PM CT

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Grizzlies vs Pacers Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups: Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadz