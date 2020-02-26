Grizzlies Vs Rockets Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live In India And All Team News

The Houston Rockets take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA regular-season game on Wednesday (Thursday IST) at the Toyota Centre. The Rockets are currently 4th in Western Conference table and are on a four-match winning streak heading to clash against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are 8th in the Western Conference standings, and would look end their three-match losing streak. Here are the Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming details and the game preview.

Also Read: Mavericks Vs Spurs Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Game Preview And NBA Standings

Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming: How to watch Grizzlies vs Rockets live stream online?

Fans in India can watch Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into the FanCode at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, the website can also be accessed for Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming.

Also Read: Flynn, No. 5 San Diego State Rally To Beat Rams 66-60

Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming: How to watch Grizzlies vs Rockets live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can Grizzlies vs Rockets live stream online the NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app through subscription. Premium membership is required to watch sports content on the Sony LIV app and the subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming: Grizzlies vs Rockets live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Grizzlies vs Rockets live telecast in India will be on SONY ESPN at 6:30 AM IST.

Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming: Preview

The Houston franchise come into the Grizzlies vs Rockets on the back of an impressive four-game winning streak and will look to add another one to their tally when the two teams meet at the Toyota Centre on Wednesday. The Rockets comfortably defeated the New York Knicks 123-112 in their last game, with James Harden again dominating the proceedings, as he has done throughout the NBA regular season. The Grizzlies slipped to a disappointing 124-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Ja Morant put in an impressive display and much will be expected from him again on Wednesday during the Grizzlies vs Rockets clash.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend's Heroic Final Wish To Be Fulfilled By Scott Boras

Grizzlies vs Rockets live streaming: Injury news

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, Grayson Allen, Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Brandon Clarke, Grayson Allen, Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr. Rockets: Eric Gordon

Also Read: Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks By Raptors In East Finals Rematch