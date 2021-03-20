Grizzlies Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel And Prediction

With their depleted roster, the Warriors managed to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Friday. The Warriors were without Steph Curry, out with a tailbone bruise during their win against the Houston Rockets. "It would be irresponsible of us to play him at this point. He's still in pain," Kerr said after winning against the Grizzlies. "It's not even a question of temptation to put him out there. It's just we're going to do what's right medically. When he's ready, he's ready".

Kelly Oubre Jr might also miss the game on Saturday. Additionally, Warriors will also play without James Wiseman and Eric Paschall, out due to the COVID-19 protocols. The Grizzlies have now lost four of their last five games. "We didn't have the fight tonight," coach Taylor Jenkins said. "We got to have it (Saturday)". Here is the Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream and Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction -

Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream: How to watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live in India and the USA

The NBA live stream can be found via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. In India, the 'How to Watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live' query' can be answered by the fact that fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Saturday, March 20, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, March 21, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs Warriors TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV

Grizzlies vs Warriors team news

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr – Out, knee

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Eric Paschall – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Stephen Curry – Out, tailbone

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Memphis Grizzlies

NBA standings

The Warriors are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference NBA standings with a 22-20 win-loss record. The Dallas Mavericks rank above with 21 wins and 19 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies, on their end, rank below the Warriors with an 18-20 record.

25 PTS | 10-15 FG | 3-6 3FG



Another night of gettin' buckets for Jordan Poole ðŸ“½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rupqTIlphD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2021

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram )