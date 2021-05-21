Last Updated:

Grizzlies Vs Warriors Prediction, Head To Head And NBA Play-in Tournament Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction, head-to-head record and streaming details for the play-in game on Friday EST (Saturday IST) at Chase Center.

Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction

A short while after their previous meeting, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will be meeting for the NBA 2021 play-in tournament. The teams will have one last chance to make it to the postseason, where the winner will become the No. 8 seed in the West. The winner, as per the traditional NBA playoff bracket, will play the Utah Jazz for the Round 1 series.  

The Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 at home, while the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). With the eighth seed in question, Round 1 against the Jazz begins on Sunday (Monday IST). The Warriors' regular season ended with a 113-101 win against the Grizzlies themselves, having earned the chance to fight for their playoff spot twice. 

Against the Lakers, Steph Curry dropped 37 points, while Andrew Wiggins has 21. Despite the efforts and leading in the beginning, the Lakers took over in the final quarter. Morant has 20 points during the Spurs encounter, while Dillon Brooks led with 24. 

"The most challenging thing about guarding him is that they look for him every single possession," Brooks said after the game about Curry. "I shouldn't have got a couple cheap (fouls) and just like stay in the game. That's just my learning curve. I never back down from a challenge".

Memphis Grizzlies vs Warriors prediction

  • The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Grizzlies vs Warriors stream details: How to watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

  • Date and Time: Friday, May 21, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, May 22, 6:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • Grizzlies vs Warriors NBA channel (the USA only) – ESPN. 

Grizzlies vs Warriors injury report

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Sean McDermott – Out, foot.

Golden State Warriors 

  • Damion Lee – Out, NBA's COVID-19 protocols
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. – Out, wrist
  • James Wiseman – Out for the season
  • Klay Thompson – Out for the season

Grizzlies vs Warriors head to head record

  • This season, the two teams have met twice. The Warriors have won two, while the Grizzlies won one. 

