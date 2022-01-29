Grizzlies Vs Wizards: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Memphis Grizzlies are all set to host the Washington Wizards in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the FedExForum on Saturday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on January 30.

The Grizzlies are currently placed third in the Western Conference standings with 34 victories, while the Wizards are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Grizzlies vs Wizards live streaming details.

Grizzlies vs Wizards live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM BST on Sunday, January 30.

Grizzlies vs Wizards live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards team news

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Ja Morant

Shooting Guard: Zaire Williams

Small Forward: John Konchar

Power Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Centre: Steven Adams

Injury news: Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain)

🏃‍♀️ 29 fast break points

🍪 22 points off 18 turnovers

🎨 66 points in the paint

〽️ 56% from the field



Get a recap of a fun night back at the crib ⤵️ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 29, 2022

Washington Wizards predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Shooting Guard: Bradley Beal

Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Daniel Gafford

Injury news: No issues have been reported