Grizzlies Vs Wizards: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Memphis Grizzlies are all set to host the Washington Wizards in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the FedExForum on Saturday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 AM IST on January 30.
The Grizzlies are currently placed third in the Western Conference standings with 34 victories, while the Wizards are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Grizzlies vs Wizards live streaming details.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.
Ja was last night's @MichelobULTRA #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/Ix60a8pPv7— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 29, 2022
Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 2:00 AM BST on Sunday, January 30.
Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Grizzlies vs Wizards live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards team news
Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Ja Morant
Shooting Guard: Zaire Williams
Small Forward: John Konchar
Power Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Centre: Steven Adams
Injury news: Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain)
🏃♀️ 29 fast break points— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 29, 2022
🍪 22 points off 18 turnovers
🎨 66 points in the paint
〽️ 56% from the field
Get a recap of a fun night back at the crib ⤵️
Washington Wizards predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
Shooting Guard: Bradley Beal
Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma
Centre: Daniel Gafford
Injury news: No issues have been reported