GST Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Guangdong Southern Tigers will square off against Zhejiang Lions in the Chinese Basketball League this week. The game will take place on Friday, October 23 at 5:30 pm IST in China. Both teams are very good attacking sides and that makes this game a must-watch. Here is our GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction, GST vs ZL Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.
We have a thriller on our hands today as two great attacking sides face off in the CBA this week. The Lions have played only one game and won that clash, while the Southern Tigers have won one and lost one. Both teams will look to get into winning way early in the tournament. Guangdong Southern Tigers come into the game after a 134-126 triumph against Shenzhen while the Zhejiang Lions beat Shanghai 122-94.
Guangdong Southern Tigers - Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu
Zhejiang Lions - Sun, Hu, Zhao, Li, Zhu
Guangdong Southern Tigers
Zhejiang Lions
Point Guard: Feng Xin
Shooting Guard: Mingxuan Hu, Xinkai Wang
Small Forward: Sonny Weems
Power Forward: Junfei Ren (Star Player), Jinxiao Li
Centre:Jinqui Hu, Zhou Peng
As per our GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction is a great game between two attacking sides which will be edged by the Lions.
