GST Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Guangdong Southern Tigers will square off against Zhejiang Lions in the Chinese Basketball League this week. The game will take place on Friday, October 23 at 5:30 pm IST in China. Both teams are very good attacking sides and that makes this game a must-watch. Here is our GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction, GST vs ZL Dream11 team, top picks and game preview.

GST vs ZL live: GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: China

Date: Friday, October 23

Time: 5:30 pm IST

GST vs ZL live: GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction and preview

We have a thriller on our hands today as two great attacking sides face off in the CBA this week. The Lions have played only one game and won that clash, while the Southern Tigers have won one and lost one. Both teams will look to get into winning way early in the tournament. Guangdong Southern Tigers come into the game after a 134-126 triumph against Shenzhen while the Zhejiang Lions beat Shanghai 122-94.

GST vs ZL Dream 11 team - Predicted starting 5

Guangdong Southern Tigers - Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu

Zhejiang Lions - Sun, Hu, Zhao, Li, Zhu

GST vs ZL live: GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Guangdong Southern Tigers

Junfei: Best Shooter (28 Points)

Junfei: Best Defender (9 Rebounds)

Zhejiang Lions

Sun: Best Shooter (41 Points)

Hu: Best Defender (12 Rebounds)

GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction: GST vs ZL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Feng Xin

Shooting Guard: Mingxuan Hu, Xinkai Wang

Small Forward: Sonny Weems

Power Forward: Junfei Ren (Star Player), Jinxiao Li

Centre:Jinqui Hu, Zhou Peng

GST vs ZL live: GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction

As per our GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction is a great game between two attacking sides which will be edged by the Lions.

Note: The GST vs ZL Dream11 prediction and GST vs ZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GST vs ZL Dream11 team and GST vs ZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

