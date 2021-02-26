GSW Vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2021 Match Preview

The Golden State Warriors will go head-to-head against the Charlotte Hornets in the upcoming NBA game on February 26 (February 27, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET (Saturday, 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at GSW vs CHA Dream11 prediction, GSW vs CHA game prediction, GSW vs CHA rosters and GSW vs CHA live game preview.

GSW vs CHA Dream11 prediction: GSW vs CHA Dream11 team and preview

The Golden State Warriors are currently 7th in the Western Conference with an 18-15 win-loss record. They are currently on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to make it three games in a row by beating the Charlotte Hornets in the upcoming game. The previous game for the Warriors was a hard-fought contest with the Dubs coming out victorious 111-107. Stephen Curry top-scored for the side with 24 points, while Draymond Green recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 assists.

Your Hornets have arrived in the Bay. ðŸ¤©#AllFly pic.twitter.com/9MTuT4wwVe — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 26, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets on other hand are 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-16 win-loss record. Their previous game was against the Phoenix Suns which they went on to win 124-121. Both teams have faced each other earlier in the season in which the Hornets edged past the Warriors by 102-100 with Terry Rozier scoring 36 points for the Hornets. Fans can expect yet another cracking game between these two sides.

GSW vs CHA live: GSW vs CHA rosters

GSW : Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

CHA: Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo, Gordon Hayward, Cody Zeller, Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk, Cody Martin, Nate Darling, Vernon Carey Jr., Jalen McDaniels, Nick Richard, Grant Riller.

GSW vs CHA live: Top picks for GSW vs CHA Dream11 team

Stephen Curry

Draymond Green

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball

GSW vs CHA Dream11 prediction: GSW vs CHA Dream11 team

GSW vs CHA game prediction

The Golden State Warriors start as favourites to win this game.

Note: The GSW vs CHA Dream11 prediction and GSW vs CHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GSW vs CHA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Golden State Warriors / Twitter