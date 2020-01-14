GSW Vs DAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will clash on January 15, 2020 IST at the Chase Center. The Luka Doncic led-Mavericks have been impressive in the Western Conference while Steve Kerr's Warriors have so far failed to replicate their form from last season when they reached the NBA Championship finals.

Keep reading as we discuss the GSW vs DAL Dream11 predictions, team news and all match details.

GSW vs DAL schedule

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco

Date: January 14, 2020 (January 15 IST)

Time: 10:30 PM ET (9:00 AM IST)

GSW vs DAL team preview

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors are currently the second-worst side in the NBA this season with respect to their win-loss record. They occupy the bottom berth in the Western Conference standings with a 9-32 (win-loss) record. After enjoying an impressive run of form towards the end of 2019, they have been poor since the turn of the year. Warriors are yet to pick up a win in 2020, having been winless in their last eight games.

D'Angelo Russell was excellent on his return from injury. The 23-year-old scored 34 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Russell is averaging 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

Dallas Mavericks

After losing consecutive games to the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks managed to bounce back against Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing. Mavericks are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 24-15 (win-loss) record. Luka Doncic has been the key performer for the Mavericks. The 20-year-old Slovenian has been averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9 assists this season.

GSW vs DAL squads

Golden State Warriors: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman, Klay Thompson.

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

GSW vs DAL team news

Golden State Warriors: Damion Lee (unknown), Jordan Poole (ankle), Kevon Looney (abdomen), Stephen Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (knee)

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis (knee), J.J. Barea (unknown), Isaiah Roby (foot), Ryan Broekhoff (unknown)

GSW vs DAL Dream11 team

Point Guard - L Doncic (Star Player)

Shooting Guard - A Burks, S Curry

Small Forward - G Robinson

Power Forward - D Finney-Smith, E Paschall

Centre - W Cauley-Stein, D Powell

GSW vs DAL Dream11 prediction

Dallas Mavericks will be favourites to win the game.

Note – The GSW vs DAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.