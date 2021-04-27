GSW Vs DAL Dream11: Warriors Vs Mavericks Prediction, Team, Top Picks

The Golden State Warriors will go up against the Dallas Mavericks in a regular-season game of the NBA 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28 (6:30 PM, Tuesday, April 27 local time) from the Chase Center, San Franciso, California. Here is our GSW vs DAL Dream11 prediction and team and our match preview.

We've got another late tipoff TOMORROW as we take on the @warriors. Tipoff set for 8:30PM CT on @NBAonTNT. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xkUSQb65xG — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 27, 2021

Warriors vs Mavericks: Match preview

Coming into this game off of a strong two-match winning streak, the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their struggle to move above their current position on the table. The 10th placed team in the Western Conference, GSW are on a roll after Steph Curry's 37 and 32 point performances against the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets in their last two games. Playing on their home turf, the Warriors will have some advantage against the Dallas Mavericks, despite being ranked four places below them. Meanwhile, having gotten over their slump with three consecutive wins, the Mavs will want to put their defeat against the Sacramento Kings behind them and get back to winning ways in this game.

Warriors vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in the US can watch the Warriors vs Mavericks live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or with an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local NBA broadcasts are also available in the USA. The Warriors vs Mavericks match will not be Sony Six & Sony Six HD this season, neither will the live streaming be on FanCode. Instead, fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the live NBA games this season.

Warriors vs Mavericks h2h record

After a total of 164 regular-season games in the NBA, the Warriors vs Mavericks h2h record stands at a close 79-85 in favour of the Mavericks. The last two meetings between the two teams, in February 2021, were won on each, by either team.

GSW vs DAL Dream11 Team: Starting lineup prediction

GSW: Stephen Curry, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell

GSW vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction

PG: Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Jordan Poole

SG: Mychal Mulder

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith, Kelly Oubre

PF: Maxi Kleber

C: Dwight Powell

GSW vs DAL Dream11 team news

Golden State Warriors: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury), Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out.

Dallas Mavericks: No injury concerns at the time of writing.

GSW vs DAL Dream11 prediction

As per our GSW vs DAL Dream11 prediction, the Golden State Warriors will beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Image credits: Warriors Twitter