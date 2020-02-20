GSW Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

In the NBA Regular Season 2020, Golden State Warriors will face Houston Rockets at the Chase Center, San Francisco, CA. Golden State Warriors are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference Division. Golden State Warriors have featured in 55 matches so far. Out of which, GSW have won in 12 games and lost in 43 games. GSW lost their last NBA match (112-106) against Phoenix Suns.

Houston Rockets are at the fifth place in the Western Conference Division. They have won 34 games out of the 54 they have played. They have also lost 20 games. Rockets have scored 118.2 points per game.

The match is scheduled for February 21, 2020 at the Chase Center (8:00 AM IST). Read more for GSW vs HOU Dream11 predictions and GSW vs HOU Dream11 details.

GSW vs HOU Dream11 Prediction

GSW vs HOU Dream11: Key Players

GSW vs HOU Dream11: Golden State Warriors' Key Players

Key players of GSW are D’Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry. Stephen Curry has scored 20.3 points per game.

D’Angelo Russell has scored 23.6 points per game and Andrew Wiggins has scored 23.0 points per game.

GSW vs HOU Dream11: Houston Rockets Key Players

Eric Gordon, James Harden and Russel Westbrook are HOU's key players. Russell Westbrook has scored 27.2 points per game. James Harden has scored 35.3 points per game. Eric Gordon has scored 15.3 points per game.

GSW vs HOU Dream11: Full Squads

Golden State Warriors: Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins

Houston Rockets: Bruno Caboclo, Tyson Chandler, Chris Clemons, Robert Covington, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Danuel House Jr., William Howard, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, P.J. Tucker, Russell Westbrook

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.