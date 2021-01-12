GSW Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21 Preview

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21 season. The GSW vs IND match is scheduled to begin on January 12, 10:30 PM ET (January 13, 9:00 AM IST) from the Chase Center Indoor Arena, California. Here is our GSW vs IND Dream11 prediction, GSW vs IND Dream11 team and GSW vs IND Dream11 top picks.

GSW vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

After a brilliant start to their campaign saw them go up 4-1 in the early stages of the tournament, the Indiana Pacers now have a 6-4 win-loss record. This in itself tells the story of the side who will be coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses against the Phoenix Suns (125-117) and the Sacramento Kings (127-122). They will also be at a disadvantage playing their second straight game in two days.

Though they have still managed to stay in fourth place on the Eastern Conference, the Pacers will have to fight to keep that spot. Their gameplan for this matchup will be to control Steph Curry as best as they can, while still creating chances for themselves. This will be easier said than done, however, as they go up against a well-rested Warriors side. The Warriors have won four of their last five games, losing just the one against the LA Clippers on January 7.

Despite having the same 6-4 record as their competitors for tonight, the Warriors are in 6th place on the Western Conference. They will be hoping for a better performance from Steph Curry who managed just 11 points in the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. They will be missing Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss and Klay Thompson due to injuries. Indiana will be without Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. McConnell and T.J. Warren.

GSW vs IND starting lineup prediction

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Andrew Wiggins (SF), Draymond Green (PF), James Wiseman (C)

Indiana Pacers - Malcolm Brogdon (PG), Aaron Holiday (SG), Doug McDermott (PF), Domantas Sabonis (SF), Myles Turner (C)

GSW vs IND Key Players

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Indiana Pacers - Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, Doug McDermott

GSW vs IND Dream11 team

PG: Stephen Curry, Malcolm Brogdon

SG: Kelly Oubre Jr

SF: Andrew Wiggins, Domantas Sabonis

PF: Doug McDermott, Draymond Green

C: Myles Turner

GSW vs IND game prediction

According to our GSW vs IND match prediction, the Golden State Warriors will win this match.

Note: The GSW vs IND Dream11 prediction and GSW vs IND Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GSW vs IND Dream11 team, GSW vs IND playing 11 and GSW vs IND Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

