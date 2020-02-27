GSW Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, NBA Game Schedule And Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers will look to earn back-to-back victories on the road when they face Golden State Warriors on Thursday night (Friday IST). Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans last time out and will be confident of another similar result against the struggling Warriors. Here's the GSW vs LAL Dream11 prediction and a detailed game preview.

GSW vs LAL Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Chase Center

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:30 PM PT (Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:00 AM IST)

GSW vs LAL Dream11 prediction and game preview

Golden State Warriors have lost seven straight games entering the contest. Warriors have really struggled this season and currently occupy the bottom spot in the Western Conference with a poor 12-46 (win-loss) record. They’ve also lost their last seven games at the Chase Center. Both sides have already met twice this season with Lakers coming out on top both times. Warriors lost to Kings 112-94 last time out. Marquese Chriss and Andrew Wiggins impressed with 21 and 16 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Lakers are the best side in the Western Conference with a comfortable 44-12 (win-loss) record. However, with LeBron James (out) and Anthony Davis listed probable, the onus to perform will be on other stars like Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

GSW vs LAL Dream11 team news

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry (hand), Klay Thompson (ACL), Draymond Green (probable - unknown)

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (groin), Anthony Davis (probable - elbow)

GSW vs LAL Dream11 Team Squads

GSW vs LAL Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

GSW vs LAL Dream11 Team: Golden State Warriors

Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins

GSW vs LAL Dream11 Top Picks

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, Marquese Chriss, Eric Paschall

Lakers: Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard

GSW vs LAL Dream11 Team

Point Guard: R Rondo, J Poole

Shooting Guard: D Green

Small Forward: A Wiggins, K Kuzma

Power Forward: A Davis, E Paschall

Center: D Howard

GSW vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Lakers will be the firm favourites to win the game.

Note: The GSW vs LAL Dream11 prediction is from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.