GSW Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

GSW vs MIL Dream11: Golden State Warriors will square off against Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019-20 NBA season. The teams will face each other at Chase Center.

gsw vs mil dream11

Golden State Warriors will square off against Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019-20 NBA season. The teams will face each other at Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night (Wednesday, January 9, 8: 30 PM IST). You can also play the GSW vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the GSW vs MIL Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances. 

Also Read: DAL Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

GSW vs MIL Dream11 preview

Golden State Warriors currently occupy the last position in the Western Conference. They have played thirty-eight matches so far. They've won 9 matches and lost 29 matches. They played their last match against the Sacramento Kings. They lost the game by a 98-111 margin. With injuries to key players, the team failed to put up a good performance. Due to this, they won't be making it to the playoffs this season. Against Milwaukee Bucks, GSW will have to play out of their skins to cause an upset.

Also Read: Kevin Love Expresses Regret For '13-year-old Like' Outburst during Thunder-Cavaliers Game

Milwaukee Bucks sit comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference table. They have played a total of 38 matches. Out of which, they've won 32 and lost 6. Bucks will be coming into the match after losing to San Antonio Spurs 118-127. Apart from losing the last game, the team has been dominant in the entire season so far. They will look to do the same over struggling Warriors.

Also Read: Luka Doncic 'absolutely Warrants' MVP Consideration, Chris Paul Backs Doncic's MVP Charge

GSW vs MIL Dream11 squad

GSW vs MIL Dream11 squad: Golden State Warriors

Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman, Klay Thompson 

Also Read: Magic Johnson Settles Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James Debate, Calls MJ 'freakiest' Player

GSW vs MIL Dream11 squad: Milwaukee Bucks 

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Luke Maye, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, DJ Wilson

 

GSW vs MIL Dream11 team

GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks are clear favourites to win the contest 

Note - The GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

