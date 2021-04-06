GSW Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The Golden State Warriors (GSW) and the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) will collide in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Here is our GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction, top picks and GSW vs MIL Dream11 team.

GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction: GSW vs MIL Dream11 team and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently at the third spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Giannis Antetokounmpo and team have played 49 games so far in the tournament, winning 32 and losing 17. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the Western Conference table with a win-loss record of 23-27.

GSW vs MIL live: GSW vs MIL schedule

US date and time: Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, April 7 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

GSW vs MIL starting lineups: Rosters

GSW vs MIL Dream11: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

GSW vs MIL Dream11: Milwaukee Bucks roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Mamadi Diakite, Bryn Forbes, Jrue Holiday, Rodions Kurucs, Brook Lopez, Sam Merrill, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis, Jeff Teague, Axel Toupane, P.J. Tucker

GSW vs MIL starting lineups: Top picks

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday

GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction: GSW vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jrue Holiday, Kent Bazemore

Shooting Guards: Kelly Oubre Jr, Pat Connaughton

Small Forwards: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Power Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centres: Draymond Green

GSW vs MIL live: GSW vs MIL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favourites to win the game.

Staying locked in is the focus. @CyberPolicy || Defensive Plays of the Week pic.twitter.com/COe1T7YKTF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 6, 2021

Note: The GSW vs MIL Dream11 prediction and GSW vs MIL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GSW vs MIL Dream11 team and GSW vs MIL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Golden State Warriors/ Twitter