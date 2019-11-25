GSW Vs OKC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

Golden State Warriors will square off against Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA 2019 game. It will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The match between these two sides will be played on Tuesday, November 26 at 9:00 am (IST)

GSW vs OKC Dream11 prediction

Looking at the current form, Oklahoma City Thunder are clear favourites to win the game

GSW vs OKC Dream11 Preview

GSW are without their stars and are currently at the bottom position on the points table with 3 wins and 14 losses. They lost their last 2 games to Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks by 109-113 and 94-142 scores respectively. The former NBA champions will be looking to get their season back on track by looking to win their matches starting with OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder is currently at the 13th position on the points table with 5 wins and 10 losses. OKC has lost its last 3 games, which also includes losses to Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers by the scores of 127-130, 107-112 and 88-90 respectively. OKC will be eyeing to break the break 3-match losing streak by winning this game. This match is the perfect chance for OKC to break the streak.

GSW vs OKC Dream11 team

Golden State Warriors: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman, Klay Thompson

Oklahoma City Thunder: Steven Adams, Darius Bazley, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo, Luguentz Dort, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devon Hall, Mike Muscala, Abdel Nader, Nerlens Noel, Justin Patton, Chris Paul, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroder

GSW vs OKC Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: Chris Paul (captain)

Shooting-guards: Alec Burks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Small-forwards: Glenn Robinson, Omari Spellman, Danilo Gallinari

Power-forwards: Eric Paschall (vice-captain)

Centre: Steven Adams

Note - The GSW vs OKC Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.