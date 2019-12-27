GSW Vs PHX Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And Other Details

A high-flying Golden State Warriors side will take on Phoenix Suns (who are on a seven-match losing streak) on December 28 at Chase Center. All eyes will be on the home team, who beat Houston Rockets in their last match. They will be eager to build on their three-game win streak after having a disastrous start to their 2019-20 NBA season. The likes of GSW stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Eric Paschall will hope that their teammates can pull off a win against the Suns on Saturday. Here is the GSW vs PHX Dream11 match prediction along with the squad details for both teams.
📸 Best of 2016 📸— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2019
Decade of Dubs pic.twitter.com/odqPOQO9Pe
Golden State Warriors squad: Ky Bowman, Alec Burks, Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Alen Smailagic, Omari Spellman, Klay Thompson
Phoenix Suns squad: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton
Road trippin through the New Year! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/VvdX9GnkX7— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 26, 2019
Point-guards: R Rubio, D Russell
Shooting-guards: D Booker, D Lee
Small-forwards: K Oubre
Power-forwards: D Saric
Centre: W Cauley-Stein
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.
