GSW Vs SAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors (GSW) will face the Sacramento Kings (SAC) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 5 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Here is our GSW vs SAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and GSW vs SAC Dream11 team.
The Golden State Warriors have a long homestand to find their footing in the Western Conference standings. After they were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers in their first outing, they rallied behind Stephen Curry's 62 points to win the second game. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, are dealing with a lot of trouble, both on and off-court. While they have lost their past two games to the Houston Rockets, they are also missing Tyrese Haliburton from their line-up, who’s out due to injury.
Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman
Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, De'Aaron Fox, Kyle Guy, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Chimezie Metu, Jabari Parker, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Glenn Robinson III, Hassan Whiteside, Robert Woodard II
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Golden State Warriors are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The GSW vs SAC Dream11 prediction and GSW vs SAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GSW vs SAC Dream11 team and GSW vs SAC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
