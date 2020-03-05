GSW Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors will go up against the Golden State Warriors in their NBA clash on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Raptors are second in the Eastern Conference table and will be expected to make the NBA playoffs once again. Meanwhile, GSW are at the bottom of the Western Conference. Rumours are floating around that we could see Stephen Curry make his long-awaited return to the GSW setup on Thursday. You can play the GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction and GSW vs TOR Dream11 team.

GSW vs TOR Dream11 team: GSW's stats from the win against Denver Nuggets

Final 📊



Andrew - 22p/10a/5r/1s/1b

Eric - 22p/5r/5a/1s

Marquese - 16p/5r/2s/1a/1b

Jordan - 15p/6a/3r/1s

Mychal - 15p/3r/3a

Dragan - 14p/5r/2a

Juan - 8p/5r

Damion - 4p/3r/3a/3s

Chasson - 1r/1a pic.twitter.com/H6YyNj98v9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2020

GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction

GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction - Golden State Warriors squad

Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Andrew Wiggins

GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction - Toronto Raptors squad

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

GSW vs TOR Dream11 match schedule

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020 (Friday, March 6, 2020)

Kick-Off: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Chase Center

GSW vs TOR Dream11 top picks: GSW vs TOR Dream11 team

Point-guards: K Lowry

Shooting-guards: D Lee, T Davis

Small-forwards: A Onunoby, J Tuscano-Anderson

Power-forwards: P Siakam (SP), E Paschall

Center: S Ibaka

GSW vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Toronto Raptors start as favourites to win against Golden State Warriors in their NBA match-up.

Note: Please keep in mind that the GSW vs TOR Dream11 team predictions are made with our own analysis. The GSW vs TOR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

