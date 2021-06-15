Haralabos Voulgaris Net Worth, Dallas Mavericks Role And Luka Doncic Controversy

A few days ago, it was reported that Luka Donic is looking to resign and extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. While they will work on the team, all might not be well in the front office. Doncic, as per reports, is reportedly unhappy with Haralabos Voulgaris, which might have other implications for the team.

Haralabos Voulgaris net worth

While an exact figure is not known, Voulgaris has reportedly made millions while betting on the NBA. Reports add that he has also made $3.09 million from love tournaments.

Is Luka Doncic leaving Dallas Mavericks? Luka Doncic Haralabos Voulgaris rift

According to reports, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks' front office might not be on the same level. However, it might have some eventual effects on the Mavericks. However, as per the reports, Doncic's problem is with executive Haralabos Voulgaris – who was previously a gambler. It is also unclear as to why Doncic is frustrated with Voulgaris, but they have had disagreements.

Doncic, per The Athletic, was unhappy with Voulgaris leaving the game in the final period. Later, the Mavericks star apparently explained that he looked at it as the executive giving up on their team. In February, Doncic was seen snapping at Voulgaris. The latter tried to placate Doncic, who snapped while telling him not to ask him to calm down.

Doncic is due for an extension soon, while Voulgaris' contract will expire soon. That being said, team owner Mark Cuban is said to support the executive and has even voiced support on social media. Cuban had spoken about The Athletic article, dismissing it. However, a problem lies in the team's postseason performance. While Doncic and the Mavs are not on bad terms, it could eventually affect the team – especially if no action is taken.

Haralabos Voulgaris Dallas Mavericks role

Reports state that Voulgaris works as a director of quantitative research and development with the Mavericks. However, he became successful because of gambling. In 2013, he made millions by his bets on the NBA. Before the Mavericks, he is said to have worked with another NBA franchise. He has been with the Mavericks since 2018 and believes his study of the game and league will help him form a better team.

The Athletic hinted that he seems like another GM to the team, and has an opinion on every matter.

Haralabos Voulgaris bitcoin support

Voulgaris often tweets about bitcoin and supports the cryptocurrency openly. He even gives his opinion about various articles, clearly investing in them.

