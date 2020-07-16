Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended, Houston Rockets star guard James Harden was averaging a league-leading 34.4 points per game. Since NBA teams have now travelled to Walt Disney World in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart on July 30, fans have started talking about how the Rockets could beat Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers during the eight seeding games and playoffs. A Twitter user recently pointed out some James Harden and Kawhi Leonard stats in order to support his team.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard didn't travel to Orlando with the Clippers for NBA restart, expected to join later: Report

Harden 40-point games vs Kawhi 30-point games stat

James Harden has more career 40-point games than Kawhi Leonard has 30-point games in his career.



Let that sink in... pic.twitter.com/eXuTpVOzad — 𝘼𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 🚀 (@arxanii) July 14, 2020

Also read | Kawhi Leonard doppleganger at Raptors parade is an Oakville local called Royce Lando

Active NBA players with the most 40-point games (reg. season and playoffs):



1. James Harden - 104

2. LeBron James - 92

3. Kevin Durant - 66

4. Russell Westbrook - 54

5. Stephen Curry - 44 pic.twitter.com/b5lvbNLp4m — 𝘼𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 🚀 (@arxanii) July 12, 2020

As per Twitter user Arian, Harden as more 40-point games in his career than the number of 30-point games Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has in his career. He then went on to list top five players in the NBA with 40-point games, which ranked LeBron James at second place, followed by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry. While some people liked the stat, many called the tweet out for being 'delusional', even mentioning that Harden has never led his team to a championship, while Leonard was the one who helped Toronto Raptors secure their first in NBA history by defeating the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Fans started comparing their gameplay, with people believing that Harden would have less number of 40-point games if he played defence as Leonard does. However, many fans were enraged that he made it seem like Leonard has been a scorer all his career. Even some Rockets fans sided with Leonard, admitting that he is the one who won championships for his team.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard bagged historic Game 7 buzzer-beater vs Philadelphia 76ers OTD last year

Fans react to James Harden 40-point games and Kawhi 30-point games stat

Let me ask you this if you added James Harden to the Raptors last year would they have won the finals? Be honest with yourself... — Franky Soto (@FrankySoto10) July 15, 2020

Kawhi has more championship mvps then James harden has championship appearances — Follow Me (@yo_cal_) July 15, 2020

Rings is a team effort stop putting them in arguments unless you gone say bill Russell the best all time. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Bart (@PlankSZN) July 15, 2020

I’m a rockets fan. Kawhi got championships. Nuff said. — JAH_PAN 🇯🇲 🇵🇦 (@gocowboys1211) July 15, 2020

Both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden arrived late at the NBA bubble due to undisclosed circumstances, practising with their teams with around two weeks left for the NBA season to begin on July 30. Harden was averaging a league-leading 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while Leonard was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5 assists. The Rockets are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record and will begin their NBA season by playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31, 9:00 PM EST (August 1, 6:30 AM IST). On the other hand, the Clippers are placed second in the Western Conference table with a 44-20 record. They will play their first game against the Lakers on July 30 at 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

Also read | James Harden 40-point games: James Harden surpasses Allen Iverson for 5th-most 40-point games

(Image source: LA Clippers official Twitter – @LAClippers, NBA stats official Twitter – @nbastats)