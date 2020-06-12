Dagar Hits The Dagger: NBA India Teen Harsh Dagar Makes Homemade ‘MONEY’ Hoop Out Of Waste

While portable hoops have come to the rescue for several NBA players stuck at home due to the pandemic, nearly 13,000 kms away, NBA Academy India hoopster Harsh Dagar wandered around his backyard for weeks to find ways to practice what he loves the most. The 15-year-old from Gurugram did not have access to a basketball hoop. Dagar was not entirely satisfied with online sessions and a few drills laid down by the coaches.

Bereft of options, he decided to build a hoop from scratch.

“My brother and I were just scrolling through Instagram videos and looking at NBA players installing hoops at home. Since we cannot afford to order, we decided to build one from scratch,” says Dagar in an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic World.

After being stuck home for as many months due to the lockdown in the country, Dagar wasn't going to let boredom settle in. His elder brother, who is a state-level hoopster, found an interesting video on Instagram that explained how to build a hoop at home. A Eureka moment.

This is Harsh Dagar, one of our NBA Academy India players from Delhi. During lockdown he has not been able to get to a basketball court so he built is own basket from scratch outside of his home. This is one dedicated young man. #becreative #findaway #commitment #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/YTtddSAP89 — Scott Flemming (@scottwflemming) June 9, 2020

Not too long ago, NBA's best shooter Steph Curry was also without a basketball hoop at home. He later revealed to the Wall Street Journal that his wife Ayesha Curry had ordered an outdoor basketball hoop. Come to think of this, it’s still surprising that Curry did not have a place to practice shooting, considering the time he invests into sharpening his skills. As per ESPN, Utah-based company Lifetime Products shipped nearly 70 hoops to NBA, WNBA and G-League players. A host of NBA stars like reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Khris Middleton spoke about not having hoops in April.

Curry is one of the fortunate players to have set up a hoop and shoot in his backyard. Coming from a humble background, Dagar couldn’t think of these luxuries.

With waste materials lying at home, borrowed poles, wood board from his neighbour and a welder, the teenager managed to assemble all of this together. Once that was ready, the Dagar brothers dug a hole in the compound to fix the poles. Curry reportedly complained about spending five tiring hours to fix the hoop. Meanwhile, Dagar literally assembled every single component in a single day.

“We checked that our neighbours were not using the wooden board. We borrowed it from them. Soon after, we approached the welder to get the iron ring fixed. I used an old t-shirt as the net and placed a couple of chairs to act as defenders,” explains Dagar, who lives with his mother and brother in Gurugram.



Interestingly, it’s not just the effort that stands out. What is most striking about the hoop is the big board on the top that reads ‘MONEY’. Before putting the finishing touches, Dagar reminded himself of what basketball means to his family.

He explains how his mother, widowed eight years ago when his father died of typhoid fever, has worked tirelessly to provide basic necessities by stitching clothes. The sign on the board is nothing but an ode to his mother’s sacrifice and relentless hard work. "I want to help my mother. Whenever I see that board, it drives me to work harder to achieve my goal. I see basketball as my saviour, my only way out. It's all about money at the end of the day. I always say money in my head after every basket," says Dagar, who is hoping to play in the NBA one day.

Fortunately, NBA Academy India has been looking after Dagar's academics and training requirements. Moreover, Dagar's brother coaches too, so things are slowly falling into place. Only recently, the family rented out a small area of their house. "That's a big help for my mother. Now I can focus more on playing," says the teenager.

Young prodigy defies age

Notably, basketball wasn’t his first choice growing up. Dagar chose to play football first but quickly made the switch to basketball due to his brother. “I was 11 years old when I started playing basketball. My brother inspired me to take up basketball as he can also coach me,” says the youngster, who represented NBA Academy India during the NBA Academy Games in 2018 and 2019.

But there was another reason why basketball was seriously considered. "Our school team lost the match by just a single point in one of the first games I played. The coach told me that I did my best but I took the defeat personally. It hurt my ego. That's when I decided to pursue a career and go all out," he recalls.

Meanwhile, Dagar has also represented the senior national team at the 13th South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal, emerging as the youngest member of the team to bag the gold medal. Moreover, Dagar was ranked No. 1 in the world on HomeCourt's NBA Academy Center Flare Shooting Drill in March. A versatile point guard, Dagar understands how the game has evolved over the years, where dynamic players have a better chance of making it big. The game does demand versatility and quick adaptation, something Dagar is trying on the court. It comes as little surprise then, that he idolises Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. “He (Irving) is a versatile player, he can shoot, he can pass and he can dominate the court. Basketball is a demanding sport. I simply admire his handles and dribbling ability,” he says.

He has been to New York but couldn't meet Kyrie. For him, the first visit was nothing but a 'culture shock’. "I met a handful of players in the US. I quickly understood what it will take to reach this level. It cannot be explained how massive it will be with a slew of sacrifices," says Dagar, who now eyes a scholarship in one of the top American universities.



Dagar slyly admits that he still shouts ‘money’ in his head every time he scores. After all, he defies age to understand what it takes to tackle the financial crisis in his family. So, when he dummies past the chairs and practices shots in his compound, he’s not only sharpening his skills but also inching closer to his basketball dream.

(Image credit: NBA India)