Hawks Vs 76ers Score: Hawks Rise On Top In Game 7 To Seal Series Against 76ers

Atlanta Hawks sealed their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 with a 103-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. After a slow start to the game, Trae Young picked pace in the 4th quarter where he made some big buckets to confirm the win for his team. Kevin Huerter was the star of the night for the Hawks, the youngster racked 27 points in the game as he kept making baskets to keep the Hawks in the game. Here is a look at the Hawks vs 76ers highlights, Eastern Conference Finals date and Hawks vs 76ers score

Hawks vs 76ers score

The Hawks vs 76ers series was entertaining and this matchup had some of the most interesting games. Game 6 got heated and it saw Embiid receive a fine of $35,000 and Bruno Fernando of the Hawks get suspended for a game, but everything came down to Game 7 where Atlanta Hawks played wonderfully well and had big contributions from all their players.

The Hawks kept forcing turnovers on the 76ers and were successful in converting them into points which helped them massively as a team. They looked very tough to break down in defense and forced Philly to take tough shots. John Collins had another brilliant night as he scored 14 points and secured 16 rebounds to help his team to victory. The Hawks had a bad shooting night from beyond the arc as they went 7-27 from the 3-point line and this is something they will have to improve as they take on the Bucks in the Conference Finals.

After a fantastic regular season that saw them finish as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers had a disappointing end to their NBA Playoffs 2021, after a disappointing defeat in Game 7. Embiid was once again outstanding and kept making mid-range shots to keep the score ticking, he scored 31 points at a 52.4% efficiency. Seth Curry continued his excellent shooting form as he racked 16 points at a 60% shooting from beyond the arc. The loss comes as a big setback to Philly who have looked brilliant this season, Embiid averaged 32 points against the Hawks but that was not enough to save his team as they kept giving away big leads in the Hawks vs 76ers series which eventually cut short their season.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 PM [Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 2: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Friday, June 25 at 8:30 PM [Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

State Farm Arena, Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 PM [Monday, June 28 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

State Farm Arena, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [Friday, July 2 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 7: Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 AM IST]

Image Credits: Kevin Huerter/Twitter