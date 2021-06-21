Hawks Vs Bucks Head-to-head Record, Stats And History Between The Two Teams

After a thrilling seven-game series victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks will go from underdog to favourite against the upstart Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. The third-seeded Bucks and fifth-seeded Hawks, who just upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in seven games, will begin their series on Wednesday, June 23, at Fiserv Forum. Ahead of the Eastern Conference finals, here's a look at the Hawks vs Bucks history and head to head record.

Hawks vs Bucks preview: Eastern Conference finals history

The Bucks shook off a few demons to advance to the ECF for the second time in the past four seasons. Milwaukee had to take down the Miami Heat, the defending Eastern Conference champions, after losing in five games to them in 2020. After that, it was the heavily favoured Brooklyn Nets in seven games, including an OT thriller in Game 7 on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs before taking down the Sixers in Game 7. Nate McMillan's side will now be hoping to take down the Bucks in the ECF. In-form superstar Trae Young has been leading the way for the Hawks in the playoffs.

Hawks vs Bucks head to head record: Eastern Conference Finals record

The Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks have played 226 games in the regular season with 112 victories for the Hawks and 114 for the Bucks. They met three times this year, with the Bucks managing two wins in comparison to Atalanta's one victory which came at the end of April.

The Hawks have won just one NBA Championship, which came in 1958. They've won the division title on 12 occasions. The Bucks have also won just one NBA Championship and clinched 16 division titles, winning the conference title on two occasions.

The Hawks enter their first Conference Finals since 2015, while the Bucks return for a shot at the NBA Finals, with their last Conference Finals appearance coming in 2019, where they let a 2-0 lead slip to the Toronto Raptors.

Bucks vs. Hawks, Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Hawks vs. Bucks, Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 AM IST)

Game 2: Hawks vs. Bucks, Friday, June 25 at 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 AM IST)

Game 3: Bucks vs. Hawks, Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 PM ET (Monday, June 28 at 6:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Bucks vs. Hawks, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST)

Game 5 (if needed): TBD

Game 6 (if needed): TBD

Game 7 (if needed): TBD

Image Credits - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young Instagram