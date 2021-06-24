Hawks Vs Bucks Highlights: Trae Young Scores 48 Points, Leads Hawks To Close Win In Game 1

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played a thrilling Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Trae Young scored 48 points to steer the Hawks to a 116-113 win. The Bucks were phenomenal in the paint, but Nate McMillan's side outplayed the Bucks in the finals few minutes as they made some big buckets to put more pressure on the Bucks. Here is a look at the Hawks vs Bucks highlights and the Hawks vs Bucks box score of the game on Wednesday.

Hawks vs Bucks highlights

Milwaukee Bucks looked really good on both ends of the floor, but their failure to make buckets in the clutch cost them the game. They were outscored in the 3rd quarter by the Hawks and that made things very difficult for Mike Budenholzer and his team. Giannis dropped 34 points on the night and was shooting at a 56% efficiency.

After a poor outing in Game 7, Jrue Holiday made a stunning comeback against the Hawks, as he racked 33 points on the night and looked in great offensive flow. The Bucks will be hoping for a better performance from Khris Middelton in Game 2, as he had a dismal night from beyond the arc, shooting 0-9 from the 3-point range.

Atlanta Hawks were on top of their game right from tip-off and once again it was Trae Young who helped them get to an electric start. The youngster has been on the top of the game right from the start of the NBA Playoffs 2021 and in Game 1, he recorded a Playoff high of 48 points which came at a 50% shooting efficiency. Clint Capela scored 12 points and secured 19 rebounds, which helped the Hawks massively in their win. John Collins continued his postseason brilliance as he scored 23 points and recorded 15 rebounds in what was a stunning two-way performance by him.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Hawks 116-113 Bucks

Game 2: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Friday, June 25 at 8:30 PM [Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 3:Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 PM [Monday, June 28 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [Friday, July 2 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 7: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 AM IST]

Image Credits: AP