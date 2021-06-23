Hawks Vs Bucks Prediction, Live Stream And Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Preview

Milwaukee Bucks will take on Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This fixture will be played at the Fiserv Forum Arena and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 PM [Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the Hawks vs Bucks prediction, game preview and the Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 stream details.

The updated #NBAPlayoffs bracket after the @Suns win Game 2 of the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T!



WEDNESDAY on TNT ⤵️

8:30 PM ET: ATL@MIL, Game 1 pic.twitter.com/ivpzl2iEA3 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2021

NBA playoffs 2021: Hawks vs Bucks series preview

Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most impressive team this season. They managed to spoil the Knicks postseason comeback and also pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the NBA Playoffs 2021 as they emerged victorious in their second-round battle against the Philadelphia 76ers. Trae Young has been the star for the Hawks and his consistency has proven to be a big boost for the Hawks in the postseason.

The Bucks are one tough team to beat and they made their way to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating favourites Brooklyn Nets, Although they might be very confident coming into this series, the Hawks have time and again proven that they are a team that cannot be easily shrugged off.

Giannis Antetokoumpo powered the Bucks to a Game 7 win as he scored 40 points in his duel with KD who gassed out after playing 53 minutes in his 48-point performance. The win steered the Bucks to their 2nd Conference Finals appearance in 3 years and they will be hoping for a better performance this year after losing out to Toronto Raptors in the same stage after leading 2-0. The Bucks have a size advantage over the Hawks and it gives them all the liberty to torment them further.

Hawks vs Bucks prediction: Who will win the Hawks vs Bucks series

The bucks have all the momentum coming into the series and they will be hoping to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton the Bucks look like a formidable side, who have their eyes set on the prize. Considering all of that, we predict a win for Milwaukee Bucks over Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks vs Bucks Game 1 stream details

The game will be broadcasted by TNT in America. British can watch this game on the Sky Sports channel. The game will be broadcasted by the TSN network in Canada. this fixture will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the games by buying the NBA League Pass, which is available on the official NBA app and website.

Image Credits: Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks/Twitter