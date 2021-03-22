Hawks Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Hawks Vs Clippers Prediction, H2h

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks will lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling clash in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 23. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Hawks vs Clippers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA standings latest: Hawks vs Clippers prediction and game preview

Championship contenders Los Angeles Clippers are currently fourth in the Western Conference NBA standings having struggled for form and consistency in recent times. The Clippers have only won four of their last 10 games, with three of those wins coming in the last five games. Kawhi Leonard & co. made the trip to Dallas where they tied the series 1-1 with the Mavericks before bouncing back with a win against the Charlotte Hornets last time out. Paul George top-scored with 21 points, with as many as seven players scoring in double figures in 125-98 win.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have turned their campaign around over recent weeks, putting them straight into a playoff hopeful from the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are fourth in the standings with a 22-20 record and have won the last eight games in a row, the current longest win streak in the NBA. Atlanta had a successful outing at the Staples Cente last time out, clinching a hard-fought 99-94 win. John Collins top-scored with 27 points as the Hawks kept the LeBron James and Co. at bay to continue their winning run. The Hawks are favourites on their current form but expect the Clippers to use the home game to their advantage and build on their win over the Hornets.

Hawks vs Clippers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young (day-to-day), Kris Dunn, De'Andre Hunter (out)

Trae Young (day-to-day), Kris Dunn, De'Andre Hunter (out) Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka (out)

Hawks vs Clippers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Atlanta Hawks: Rajon Rondo, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins, Clint Capela

Rajon Rondo, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins, Clint Capela Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr, Ivica Zubac

NBA channel: Where to watch Hawks vs Clippers live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Hawks vs Clippers live stream will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 23. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Hawks, Clippers Twitter)