Hawks Vs LA Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Atlanta Hawks are all set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the State Farm Arena on Sunday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 11:30 PM IST on January 30.

The Hawks are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 victories, while the Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 24 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream details.

Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM BST on Sunday, January 30.

Heading to ATL. pic.twitter.com/NurcHqvpoQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2022

Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 30.

Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers team news

Atlanta Hawks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Trae Young

Shooting Guard: Kevin Huerter

Small Forward: De'Andre Hunter

Power Forward: John Collins

Centre: Clint Capela

Injury news: No reported injuries

Russ leaving it all out on the court. pic.twitter.com/7HNP0DSMZn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: Malik Monk

Power Forward: Stanley Johnson

Centre: Anthony Davis

Injury news: Kendrick Nunn (knee injury)