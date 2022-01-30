Hawks Vs LA Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Quick links:
The Atlanta Hawks are all set to host the Los Angeles Lakers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the State Farm Arena on Sunday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 11:30 PM IST on January 30.
The Hawks are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 23 victories, while the Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 24 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream details.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.
Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 7:00 PM BST on Sunday, January 30.
Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Hawks vs LA Lakers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 30.
Atlanta Hawks predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Trae Young
Shooting Guard: Kevin Huerter
Small Forward: De'Andre Hunter
Power Forward: John Collins
Centre: Clint Capela
Injury news: No reported injuries
Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Russell Westbrook
Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley
Small Forward: Malik Monk
Power Forward: Stanley Johnson
Centre: Anthony Davis
Injury news: Kendrick Nunn (knee injury)