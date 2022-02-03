Hawks Vs Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Atlanta Hawks are all set to host the Phoenix Suns in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the State Farm Arena on Thursday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on February 4.

The Hawks are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 victories, while the Suns currently lead the Western Conference standings with a staggering 41 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Hawks vs Suns live streaming details.

Hawks vs Suns live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Hawks vs Suns live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/4L96GroVf2 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2022

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Hawks vs Suns live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM BST on Friday, February 4.

Hawks vs Suns live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Hawks vs Suns live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 3.

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns team news

Atlanta Hawks predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Delon Wright

Shooting Guard: Kevin Huerter

Small Forward: De'Andre Hunter

Power Forward: John Collins

Centre: Clint Capela

Injury news: No injuries reported

Phoenix Suns predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centre: Deandre Ayton

Injury news: Frank Kaminsky (right knee injury), Abdel Nadel (right knee injury), Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain), Dario Saric (ACL), Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain)