Hawks Vs Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Image: AP
The Atlanta Hawks are all set to host the Phoenix Suns in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match at the State Farm Arena on Thursday night (as per local time). The game is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on February 4.
The Hawks are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 victories, while the Suns currently lead the Western Conference standings with a staggering 41 wins. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, here is a look at how to watch NBA live in India, the US and the UK, and the Hawks vs Suns live streaming details.
Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Hawks vs Suns live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.
SUNS WIN!— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2022
Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Hawks vs Suns live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:30 AM BST on Friday, February 4.
Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Hawks vs Suns live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 3.
Atlanta Hawks predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Delon Wright
Shooting Guard: Kevin Huerter
Small Forward: De'Andre Hunter
Power Forward: John Collins
Centre: Clint Capela
Injury news: No injuries reported
Evening practice in ATL 🌒#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/q3RkccJnl5— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 3, 2022
Phoenix Suns predicted starting line-up:
Point Guard: Chris Paul
Shooting Guard: Devin Booker
Small Forward: Mikal Bridges
Power Forward: Jae Crowder
Centre: Deandre Ayton
Injury news: Frank Kaminsky (right knee injury), Abdel Nadel (right knee injury), Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain), Dario Saric (ACL), Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain)