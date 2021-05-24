HBT Vs BER Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, German Basketball League Preview

Hamburg Towers (HBT) will go up against ALBA Berlin (BER) in the upcoming match of the German Basketball League or Basketball Bundesliga on Monday, May 24 at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Inselparkhalle in Hamburg, Germany. Here is our HBT vs BER Dream11 prediction, top picks and HBT vs BER Dream11 team.

HBT vs BER Dream11 game preview

ALBA Berlin are currently at the second spot of the German Basketball League standings with 56 points. Luke Sikma and team have played 34 games so far in the tournament, winning 28 and losing 6. Hamburg Towers, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 42 points and a win-loss record of 21-13.

ALBA Berlin are favourites to win the game as they have defeated Hamburg Towers twice in the past few days. They won the first game by 23 points, while the second ended at 95-83. BER fans have huge expectations from top players Niels Giffey, Luke Sikma and Johannes Thiemann, while HBT would want T.J. Shorts II, Jordan Swing and Maik Kotsar to shine and move to the next stage of the tournament.

HBT vs BER Dream11 team: Rosters

Hamburg Towers: Terry Allen, Hans Brase, Zac Cuthbertson, Max DiLeo, Hendrik Drescher, Tucker Haymond, Justus Hollatz, Rich Igbineweka, Maik Kotsar, Marvin Ogunsipe, Johannes Richter, T.J. Shorts II, Pat Spencer, Jordan Swing, Bryce Taylor, Kameron Taylor

ALBA Berlin: Lorenz Brenneke, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Simone Fontecchio, Niels Giffey, Jayson Granger, Christ Koumadje, Ben Lammers, Maodo Lo, Jonas Mattisseck, Kresimir Nikic, Louis Olinde, Tim Schneider, Luke Sikma, Peyton Siva, Johannes Thiemann, Shevon Thompson

HBT vs BER Top Picks

Hamburg Towers: T.J. Shorts II, Jordan Swing, Maik Kotsar

ALBA Berlin: Niels Giffey, Luke Sikma, Johannes Thiemann

HBT vs BER Dream11 team

Point Guards: T.J. Shorts II

Shooting Guards: Niels Giffey, Max DiLeo

Small Forwards: Jordan Swing, Simone Fontecchio

Power Forwards: Luke Sikma

Centres: Johannes Thiemann, Maik Kotsar

HBT vs BER Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that ALBA Berlin will come out on top in this contest.

Best of ALBA gegen in Spiel 2 gegen die @hamburgtowers:@simofonte13 18pt 8rb@PeypeySiva3 16pt 5as 3st

Eriksson 15pt 4rb 2as

Lô 9pt 5as

Giffey 9pt 4rb 2as



Foto: Camera4 pic.twitter.com/lrYHh0iWcn — ALBA BERLIN (@albaberlin) May 22, 2021

Note: The above HBT vs BER playing 11, HBT vs BER Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HBT vs BER live and HBT vs BER game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: ALBA Berlin/ Twitter