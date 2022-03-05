Heat Vs 76ers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

Miami Heat will take on Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 5; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 6; 6:30 AM IST) at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat is placed atop the Eastern Conference table having won 42 and lost 22 of their 64 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Philadelphia 76ers are placed second in the same division having won 39 and lost 23 of their 62 games so far. In terms of form, the Heat won their last fixture while the 76ers are on a five-match winning run.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

For Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris are either out of action or highly unlike to take part in the clash.

For Philadelphia 76ers, Jaden Springer has been assigned to the G-League and there will be no other absentees.

How to watch NBA live: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Heat vs 76ers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at Rs 1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

How to watch NBA live: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Heat vs 76ers game live locally on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Saturday, March 5; 9:00 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Image: AP