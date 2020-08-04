Heat Vs Celtics Live Stream Details And Team News: How To Watch NBA Live In India

Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat will face Boston Celtics in their next NBA regular season clash at the HP Field House on Tuesday. The Heat vs Celtics clash is scheduled to begin at 6:35 pm ET (Wednesday 4:05 am IST). Here's a look at the Heat vs Celtics live stream details and how to watch NBA live in India.

Got a chance to make up some ground tomorrow.#HEATPlayoffPush pic.twitter.com/3fuN7qVSjZ — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Detroit Pistons Set To Invite rapper J. Cole For An NBA Tryout Following Master P Comments

Heat vs Celtics live stream details: How to watch NBA in India

Fans in the US can watch the Heat vs Celtics live stream on Youtube, Sling TV, fuboTV and on AT&T TV NOW. In India, the Heat vs Celtics game stream will broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV (August 5, 4:05 am). The Heat vs Celtics live stream will also be made available on SonyLiv. Fans with a subscription can also catch the Heat vs Celtics live stream on the Sony LIV app and FanCode. Fans in the UK can watch the Heat vs Celtics live stream on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry Wakes Up In NBA's Orlando? Warriors Star Jokes About Dreaming Of NBA Bubble

NBA streams: Heat vs Celtics team news and preview

Miami Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and have already booked a playoff spot. However, after a win against the Denver Nuggets in their opening game at the NBA bubble, Spoelstra's side fell to a 103-107 defeat against the Toronto Raptors. Miami had only themselves to blame for their three-point loss having surrendered the ball twice in the final 22.6 seconds of the game.

ALSO READ: Nick Kyrgios Mocks Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner For Wearing NBA Jerseys During Practice

The Boston Celtics are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and have also booked a playoff spot. Boston suffered defeat against table-topper Milwaukee Bucks in their opening game at the NBA bubble but did well to come back with a 128-124 win over Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Brad Stevens will be hoping that his team comes out on top against Miami on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Lakers Star JaVale McGee Earned Only $3.5m With Warriors Despite Winning Two NBA Rings

Both teams have no injury concerns heading into the game on Tuesday night. The Celtics had a number of injured players prior to the lockdown but all have recovered from their problems. This game is expected to be a reality check for both teams' title expectations.

Image Credits - Miami Heat / Boston Celtics Twitter