Heat Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Following a scintillating victory against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA, the Boston Celtics succeeded in occupying the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics will look to continue their northward march in the NBA when they take on Eastern Conference Championship winners Miami Heat on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST).

How to watch Heat vs Celtics live? Heat vs Celtics live stream

There will be no official Heat vs Celtics live stream and broadcast in India after Sony Sports Network did not renew the deal with the NBA. Fans in India will have to purchase a league pass for the NBA live stream on the official NBA app. Here are more details on how to watch Heat vs Celtics live.

Venue: American Airlines Arena

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST)

Time: 6 AM IST

Heat vs Celtics prediction and preview

The Miami Heat arrive into the game following a scintillating 118-90 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with three victories and an equal number of defeats since the start of the current season. The two teams have come up against each other in 123 regular games, with the Celtics having the upper hand with 75 wins.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown become the first @celtics teammates to both score 200+ points in the first 8 games of a season since Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/invaxZ3ewS — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 5, 2021

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 126-114. The Celtics occupy the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, racking up five victories while losing on three occasions. Interestingly, the Heat eliminated the Celtics in six games last season to win the Eastern Conference Championship 2020.

Heat vs Celtics team news

Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless (doubtful), Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent (doubtful)

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green (out- health and safety protocol), Romeo Langford (out-right wrist surgery), Aaron Nesmith, Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart (doubtful), Jayson Tatum, Jeff Teague (doubtful), Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker (out-left knee injury recovery), Tremont Waters, Grant Williams, Robert Williams

Heat vs Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics are the favourites to win the game against the Miami Heat considering their recent run of form.

Note: The Heat vs Celtics prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Miami Heat Twitter, NBA.com/stats